iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Raised by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYK. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA IYK traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 31,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,597. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $59.04 and a 1 year high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

