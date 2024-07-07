iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,673,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,678 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,357,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,545,000 after purchasing an additional 122,692 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,302,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 698,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,241,000 after buying an additional 657,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 570,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,527,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 133,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $56.54.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

