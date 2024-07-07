iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned approximately 0.23% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. 48,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,463. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $92.69.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

