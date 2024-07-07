Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $281,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,357,238 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 350.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 752,026 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $102,885,000 after acquiring an additional 585,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $408,084,000 after acquiring an additional 389,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.15, for a total value of $127,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,715.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.26. 1,195,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,083. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.47 and a 12 month high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

