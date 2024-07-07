Janney Capital Management LLC Has $329,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,514,814,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3,940.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,175,766 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $352,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 123.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,976,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,117,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,012,171,000 after purchasing an additional 973,218 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,623,048 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $953,411,000 after purchasing an additional 784,780 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $242.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,209. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average is $198.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares in the company, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

