Janney Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $830,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,976,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,836,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after buying an additional 106,884 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FTI traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,446. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.52.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,692.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

