Janney Capital Management LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,938,647,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,245,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,563 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,646,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $600,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. 8,550,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $178.64 billion, a PE ratio of 106.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.