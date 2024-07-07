Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 513 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,708,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,076,000 after buying an additional 76,746 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in ON during the first quarter worth about $10,614,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in ON during the fourth quarter worth about $34,420,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in ON by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in ON by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ON from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of ON in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

ON Stock Performance

ONON traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. 3,181,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,368. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.44. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 84.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.22.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. Research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

