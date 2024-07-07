Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,135 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2,858.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 98,950 shares of company stock worth $1,639,638. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.64. 9,585,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,371,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to buy up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

