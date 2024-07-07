JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
JD Sports Fashion Price Performance
JDDSF stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $1.93.
JD Sports Fashion Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JD Sports Fashion
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.