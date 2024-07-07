JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BBOX. Barclays upped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 165 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

Tritax Big Box REIT Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 158 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 157.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 157.01. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 123.80 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 173 ($2.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a GBX 1.83 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17,500.00%.

Insider Activity at Tritax Big Box REIT

In related news, insider Alastair Hughes purchased 30,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of £50,601 ($64,003.29). 2.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.