JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Top Pick” Rating for National Grid (LON:NG)

National Grid (LON:NG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,330 ($16.82) price target on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.23) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 928 ($11.74) on Friday. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 889.40 ($11.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,145.50 ($14.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.24. The company has a market capitalization of £44.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,546.67, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 968.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,018.04.

In other news, insider John Pettigrew sold 197,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.28), for a total value of £1,759,862.48 ($2,225,983.41). 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

