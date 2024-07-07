Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Kamada in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Kamada had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 8.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kamada

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kamada by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

