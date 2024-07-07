Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,798,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,298,414,000 after acquiring an additional 180,128 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,243,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,145,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,403,000 after purchasing an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,077,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,259,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,431. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.81 and a fifty-two week high of $216.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

