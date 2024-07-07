Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $4.47 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. PACCAR accounts for about 1.8% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.22. 2,214,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,639. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its 200 day moving average is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

