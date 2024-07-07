Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.28

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. Over the last week, Komodo has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.31 million and $1.49 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00040646 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00015025 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,137,568 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

