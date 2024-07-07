Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $981.29.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total value of $10,329,263.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,596,739.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,166 shares of company stock worth $16,089,968. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in Lam Research by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32,411.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $7,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $1,087.80 on Friday. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $574.42 and a 12 month high of $1,101.81. The stock has a market cap of $142.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $982.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $917.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Lam Research’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.42%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

