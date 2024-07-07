Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Receives Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LEGN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.31.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEGN

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.62 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.20.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.