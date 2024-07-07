Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $124.86 million and $12.24 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000651 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

