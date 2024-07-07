Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Receives C$9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LAC. Eight Capital raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

In other news, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,840.00. In other news, Senior Officer Samuel William Pigott acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Also, Director Jinhee Magie bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.48 per share, with a total value of C$51,840.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 88,611 shares of company stock worth $356,678. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lithium Americas stock opened at C$3.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.58. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of C$3.43 and a 12-month high of C$28.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Lithium Americas had a negative net margin of 160.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

