Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY) vs. CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Head to Head Comparison

Locafy (NASDAQ:LCFY – Get Free Report) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Locafy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.4% of CEVA shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Locafy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CEVA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Locafy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Locafy and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Locafy -66.21% -82.35% -45.02% CEVA -12.91% -5.70% -4.94%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Locafy $4.29 million 0.78 -$2.62 million ($1.87) -1.40 CEVA $97.42 million 4.58 -$11.88 million ($0.53) -35.70

This table compares Locafy and CEVA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Locafy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CEVA. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Locafy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Locafy has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Locafy and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Locafy 0 0 0 0 N/A CEVA 0 2 4 0 2.67

CEVA has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.71%. Given CEVA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CEVA is more favorable than Locafy.

Summary

CEVA beats Locafy on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Locafy

(Get Free Report)

Locafy Limited operates as a software-as-a-service company (SaaS) that specializes in search engine marketing in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Publishing, Direct Sales, and Reseller Sales. It focuses on commercializing its SaaS online publishing technology platform that comprises an integrated suite of solutions. The company also owns and operates several online directories and offers search engine optimization solutions, which include creation of proximity pages and proximity networks, local pages, and map pack booster. In addition, its platform publishes content to various devices that uses a web browser to display web content, as well as programmatically optimizes the published content for local search. The company offers its solutions directly to customers, as well as through digital agencies and search engine optimization freelancers. The company was formerly known as Moboom Limited and changed its name to Locafy Limited in January 2021. Locafy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc. provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices. The company's wireless IoT products comprise RivieraWaves' Bluetooth 5dual mode and low energy platforms, RivieraWaves' Wi-Fi platforms, ultra-wide band platforms, and Cellular IoT and RedCap platforms, as well as sense and inference processors and platforms consist of NeuPro-M neural processing unit (NPU) family; SensPro2 sensor hub AI platforms addressing imaging, vision, powertrain, and applications, including DSP processors, AI accelerators, and a software portfolio; and Ceva-BX1 and Ceva-BX2 audio AI DSPs. Its sensing and audio software comprise RealSpace spatial audio software package; WhisPro speech recognition; ClearVox, a voice front-end software package for voice-enabled devices; and CDNN, a neural network graph compiler that enables AI developers to automatically compile, optimize, and run pre-trained networks onto embedded devices. The company's application software IP are licensed primarily to OEMs who embed it in their system on chip designs. It delivers AI DSPs and NPUs in the form of a hardware description language definition; and offers development platforms, software development kits, and software debug tools, which facilitate system design, debug, and software development. The company licenses its technology through a direct sales force. CEVA, Inc. was formerly known as ParthusCeva, Inc. and changed its name to CEVA, Inc. in December 2003. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Locafy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locafy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.