Loop Capital Lowers MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target to $75.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

MSM has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $490,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 83,009 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $550,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 332.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 124,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 95,887 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

