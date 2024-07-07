MANEKI (MANEKI) Trading Down 30.8% Over Last 7 Days

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 7th. During the last week, MANEKI has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. MANEKI has a total market cap of $54.68 million and $13.04 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MANEKI

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0070086 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,928,168.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MANEKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

