Matson (NYSE:MATX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Matson Stock Down 1.9 %

MATX stock opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. Matson has a 1-year low of $74.04 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matson

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $206,277.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 7,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,023,825.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,076,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,359 shares of company stock worth $4,363,849. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Matson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

