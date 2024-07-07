MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get MediWound alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MDWD

MediWound Stock Up 35.1 %

NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 21.67% and a negative net margin of 64.24%. As a group, analysts expect that MediWound will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the first quarter worth $427,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $803,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 109,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in MediWound by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MediWound by 241.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 132,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 93,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.