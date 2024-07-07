MELD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.21 Million (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Over the last seven days, MELD has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. One MELD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. MELD has a total market cap of $35.81 million and $1.21 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,809,627,272 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00961997 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,135,549.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

