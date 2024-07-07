MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna raised MGM Resorts International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.66.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,002,000 after buying an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,505,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,466,000 after purchasing an additional 795,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $35,726,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

