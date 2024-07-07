Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $92.14. 2,740,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

