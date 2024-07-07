Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Position Lowered by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 26,415 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,269. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $962.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.49. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.35.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 64.36%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $48,986.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

