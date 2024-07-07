Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSS stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Milestone Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $50.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

