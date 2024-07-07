MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDXG opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.99. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.59.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $84.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 106.7% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,273,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 1,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 525,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 493,759 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after buying an additional 250,812 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 183,141 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

