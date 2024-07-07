Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys New Shares in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,094,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,692 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Energy by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 867,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 188,811 shares during the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $695.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Energy

(Free Report)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

