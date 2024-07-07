Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $22.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $509.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $510.10. The stock has a market cap of $461.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.90.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

