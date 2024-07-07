Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 71,926 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCHP traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. The stock had a trading volume of 125,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,646. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.73. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $40.02. The company has a market cap of $632.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.