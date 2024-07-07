Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 181,917 Shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,917 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Benson Hill were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHIL. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sentry LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,945,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,025,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Builders Vision LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Benson Hill Stock Up 13.7 %

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,874,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,715. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.14. Benson Hill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $1.58.

About Benson Hill

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 106.95% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

