Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.56.

Visa Stock Up 0.5 %

V stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $270.36. 7,986,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.80.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

