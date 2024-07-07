Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.56. 75,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.00 and its 200-day moving average is $199.32. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $209.70.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

