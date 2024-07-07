Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $526.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $493.73. The company had a trading volume of 362,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,797. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.03 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $516.27 and its 200 day moving average is $469.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

