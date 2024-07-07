Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after acquiring an additional 358,399 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after buying an additional 4,122,965 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,617,000 after buying an additional 889,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,361,000 after buying an additional 233,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

