Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.03. 974,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,478. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.16.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

