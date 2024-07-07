Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,915 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,415 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,859,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after buying an additional 304,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,546. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.34, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $28.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tripadvisor

About Tripadvisor

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.