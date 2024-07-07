Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 199 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,444,000 after acquiring an additional 111,881 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,932,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.08. 2,250,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,140,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

