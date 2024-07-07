Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,972,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 66.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,907,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,432. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.41.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

