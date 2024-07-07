Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.30.

Cencora Price Performance

NYSE COR traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.68. 830,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,650. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.74. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

