Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,699 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Corning Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.44. 3,286,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,848,095. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. Corning’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.