Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Down 11% This Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $174.71 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046139 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010452 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,402,500 coins and its circulating supply is 882,926,512 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.