Moonbeam Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $168.44 million and $4.62 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00045513 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00012352 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010410 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005939 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,126,446,719 coins and its circulating supply is 882,958,125 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

