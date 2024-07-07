Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Insider Sells £1,117,867.66 in Stock

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 614,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.30), for a total value of £1,117,867.66 ($1,413,948.47).

Moonpig Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 192.40 ($2.43) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.39. Moonpig Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 145.60 ($1.84) and a one year high of GBX 195 ($2.47). The stock has a market cap of £661.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,924.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOON shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 230 ($2.91) to GBX 265 ($3.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

