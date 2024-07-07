Morgan Stanley Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $392.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $374.00 to $392.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MCO. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $424.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.45.

MCO stock opened at $432.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $407.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.91. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $432.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,502,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,706,096,000 after buying an additional 1,678,594 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 895,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,781,000 after acquiring an additional 254,178 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,850,000 after acquiring an additional 229,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

