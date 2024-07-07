My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.0419 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $151,881.79 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001770 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006907 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002305 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

